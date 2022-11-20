Published November 20, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder remain hopeful of finding a trade destination during the 2022-23 NBA season, and early indications suggest that the Milwaukee Bucks remain at the forefront of his market. Milwaukee has long been linked to Crowder ever since his trade request during the offseason, and while no deal has materialized of yet, Marc Stein indicates the Bucks are still in play for the veteran forward.

However, there’s another team that’s believed to be building steam in a potential pursuit of Crowder. Stein indicates that the Atlanta Hawks have resurfaced as a possible Crowder destination and “should not be discounted” as a potential trade partner for the Suns.

Via Marc Stein:

“There was a good bit of buzz that Phoenix was finally making progress on a Crowder deal — one that would likely land him with one of his most ardent suitors (Milwaukee).

“Yet no trade materialized and, by week’s end, chatter had begun to resurface that Atlanta remains a potential Crowder destination and should not be discounted.”

Crowder expressed his desire to be traded by the Suns during the offseason and the team has since been exploring moves for the 32-year-old. Crowder has not featured for the Suns this season while he seeks a move away.

Last year, Jae Crowder made 67 regular-season appearances for Phoenix, logging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.9 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.

His days with the Suns are certainly numbered, so it’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out and if trade talks begin to heat up as the season progresses.