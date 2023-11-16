Bulls coach Billy Donovan appears to be on the hot seat amid all of the drama surrounding a potential Zach LaVine trade.

The Chicago Bulls are a popular name in NBA circles with all of the trade rumors regarding Zach LaVine. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso's names have also popped up, and there could be a lot of changes coming in the Windy City. One change could involve Billy Donovan and his time as the Bulls coach could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports:

‘To say Donovan is on the hot seat is an understatement, especially with the Bulls trending toward making significant roster moves in the upcoming months. Chatter amongst league circles and executives is that the Bulls' future does not involve Donovan at the helm and that the 58-year-old coach will be relieved of his duties before the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. Of course, everything revolves around the next month for Chicago and whether or not they are able to turn things around. The players in Chicago's locker room and the front office believe in Donovan, which is why there were not many discussions about replacing him after the team was ousted from the play-in tournament last year. If losses continue to stack up and the Bulls are unable to dig themselves out of their early-season hole, management will have no other choice than to try and rectify the situation by replacing Donovan on the sideline.'

Billy Donovan's time with the Bulls could be near its end

Donovan made his name known as the head coach of the Florida Gators from 1996 to 2015 before he made the move to the NBA. Then, he was the coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to 2020 before coming to the Bulls.

In Chicago, Donovan has just one winning season in three full years, going 46-36 in 2021-2022. The Bulls have missed the playoffs in two of those three seasons (they fell last season in the play-in tournament) and lost in the first round of Donovan's only trip to the playoffs. Now, a 4-8 start to the season and trade rumors galore likely spell bad news for Donovan's future with the franchise.

With the Thunder, Donovan brought them to the playoffs every season, but they lost in the first round the last four years after making the conference finals in his first season.

The Bulls' dysfunction has been ongoing since the first game of the season when they held a players-only meeting after the loss. If things don't get better soon, the Bulls could be in search of a Billy Donovan replacement.