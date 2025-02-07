The Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline has come to pass for all 30 teams in the league. For the Chicago Bulls, they went through significant change but kept rising star Coby White, who seemed to have drawn interest from several squads.

Cam Smith, KC Johnson, and Kendall Gill gave their thoughts on the Bulls' trades following the passing of the NBA's deadline on Thursday via the Chicago Sports Network. One of the news they went over involved White, who could be a player to keep an eye on next season and beyond.

“I was told today that seven teams have called on Coby White, so there's significant interest in Coby White. I think it's going to be hard to re-sign both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu following next season. You might have to move into a situation this offseason where you're picking between one of those two,” Johnson said.

“It's gonna be one of those things where you have to decide, what do you value moving forward, right with both of these guys, we've seen Coby and Ayo really raise their level of play since they've been drafted with the Bulls team. Each year, they're adding something to their game,” Smith replied.

Coby White continues rise as young Bulls star

With the Chicago Bulls appearing to have entered rebuild mode, keeping Coby White was probably a high priority for the long term.

White has risen through the ranks as he's improved year-by-year in the NBA. He continues the progress he made following his breakout last season. 45 games into this season, he is averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds on 43.6% shooting from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Following the departures of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine within the last year, this will allow White among other players in the rotation to have more opportunities. White would be elevated as one of the top scoring options, capable of scoring from anywhere on the court as a solid shooter.

Chicago currently stands with a 22-30 record, putting them at the 10th spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They remain one game above the Philadelphia 76ers while being under the Atlanta Hawks by 1.5 games.

The Bulls will prepare for their next matchup, hosting the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.