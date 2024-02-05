The Bulls aren't making a deep playoff run but may stand pat at the deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday and, despite a 23-27 record, the Chicago Bulls may reportedly keep their roster as is, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on the podcast ‘Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.”

Says Windhorst on the Bulls' situation, “I suspect the Bulls are gonna try and be Top 10 in the East, and I don’t think they’re going to do a lot between now and the deadline and I think that would be a gigantic mistake because they’re not going anywhere with this team, they’ve been stuck in neutral for years now and like you said DeMar [DeRozan] is a bit of an interesting case, I think if he was on the block there would be interest in him, I'm not sure how extensive the interest would be. There’s a lot of complicating factors there, you are giving up something significant for him, are you then going to be able to resign him. He also frankly has begun to take a bit of a step back overall. He’s still a really good player but I’m not sure I’m going to want to pay him what he’s interested in getting paid.

And certainly, [Alex] Caruso would be a massively valued player at a sub-10-million-dollar contract. A terrific defensive player, can hit spot up 3 pointers can make plays in transition, is just a winning player and makes more sense being on a competitive contending level team than the on the Bulls who are trying to make it out of the play-in, but I would say as of now, they're probably going to stand pat.”

The Bulls are stuck between a rock and a hard place, with Lonzo Ball's long-term absence and Zach LaVine's surgery putting a damper in their plans with this roster group.

The Bulls aren't a young team, and most-likely don't have the pieces to make a run, but they're just good enough that they won't be able to bottom out for a top draft pick.

The Bulls have already been reported to not be looking to trade DeRozan this season.