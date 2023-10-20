Zach Lavine and the Chicago Bulls have perhaps more questions than answers as time winds down until the 2023-24 NBA season gets underway. Chicago floundered in the Play-In round a year ago following a disappointing regular season, and since then, rumors have gone rampant surrounding many players on the Bulls' roster, including Lavine himself.

Now, more fuel has been dumped on that fire after a recent report.

“Shooting guard Zach LaVine could… be moved if the Bulls get off to a slow start or are hovering around .500 (or worse) at the February trade deadline, sources said,” per Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com.

It's easy to see why teams around the league would have interest in Zach Lavine's skillset. The combo guard boasts an impressive combination of athleticism and perimeter, and while his defense isn't necessarily elite, it has grown a lot since his early days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bulls currently find themselves in somewhat of a no man's land scenario as they enter the new season. They probably have too much talent on their roster to fully tank for a high draft pick, but they are far from contenders, especially with point guard Lonzo Ball looking very far from a return after a series of injuries.

In any case, it seems that if the Bulls do pull the plug on the Lavine experiment and make a trade, they would have to be thoroughly convinced that the season was a lost cause, which wouldn't hypothetically occur until closer to the trade deadline in February.