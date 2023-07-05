The first weekend of NBA free agency has come and gone and with it most of the free agent money as well. Most of the top free agents have all agreed in principle to deals already as contracts cannot become official until July 6. Most of the best remaining free agents are the restricted free agents who are unable to sign offer sheets until July 5. Their original team will then have 48 hours to decide whether or not to match the offer. One of the top restricted free agents available is Grant Williams. It seems like he may not be long for the Celtics with several teams reportedly interested in him. While it's been suggested that the Celtics would entertain Grant Williams sign and trade scenarios in free agency, they're reportedly asking for a first round pick in return as per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

According to Weiss, it's not common for teams to ask for first round picks in sign and trade deals for role players and it's a big reason why Grant Williams' exit from the Celtics probably won't come in the form of a sign and trade. The Celtics are waiting on a resolution on Williams' NBA free agency before turning their attention to a contract extension for Jaylen Brown.

Williams has emerged as a dependable role player. This past season he averaged a career-high 8.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He's a solid defensive player as well.