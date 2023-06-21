The Boston Celtics are pursuing Washington Wizards big man Kristaps Porzingis in a potential opt-in and trade deal, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The two teams have held discussions recently revolving around the former All-Star and the framework for a potential deal has been brought up. Owning a $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season that has a deadline of June 21, Porzingis has emerged as a potential trade target for various contending teams around the league.

According to Charania, the Celtics, Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers have engaged on trade discussions that would send Porzingis to Boston and 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles. Clippers veteran Marcus Morris and draft compensation would be sent to the Wizards in this framework.

Looking to surrounding stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard with more championship-level talent, Brogdon would be a terrific fit either in the Clippers' starting rotation or coming off their bench next to fellow Sixth Man of the Year candidate Norman Powell. Morris is rumored to not be happy with his role in Los Angeles, which is one of the reason the Clippers may look to move him.

Having the ability to stretch his game to the perimeter, as well as being an avid rebounder and shot-blocker, Porzingis has proven to still be a highly valued big man despite his injury history since joining Washington during the 2021-22 season.

The Wizards recently traded away three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, signaling that they are going to have to endure some type of rebuild over the next few seasons. At this point, new president Michael Winger and Washington's front office are looking to gather assets for the future, hence why trading Porzingis is an option should he opt into his current contract. Forward Kyle Kuzma also owned a $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season that he has already declined to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Coming up one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons, the Celtics are looking to capitalize on their championship window with All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing the best basketball of their respective careers. The lack of production from their frontcourt has been a concern in Boston the last couple of seasons, hence their interest in a former All-Star like Porzingis who can fit their style of play with his shooting abilities offensively.

Porzingis, 27, played in 65 games this past year with Washington, averaging a career-high 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three-point range.