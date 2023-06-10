The Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world this week when it became public that they intended to part ways with Chris Paul before June 28 when his contract becomes fully guaranteed for the 2023-24 season. Although Paul is in the twilight of his career, he still capable of helping a contending team. Should Chris Paul hit free agency this offseason, he will definitely have no shortage of suitors. The Suns followed the initial news by saying they had multiple options regarding Paul's potential future with the team but Chris Paul and his camp were apparently under the impression that they only possible option was him being cut as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns have a couple of weeks to decide whether or not they will cut Chris Paul as the deadline for his contract to become guaranteed is rapidly approaching. Should Chris Paul hit free agency, he will become one of the most intriguing names on the market. He suffered an injury during the 2023 playoffs and was unable to help the Suns but if he's healthy he can be a huge pickup for a team looking to contend.

Paul will be entering his 19th season in the NBA. This past year he averaged 13.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 44 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. When he was able to suit up in the playoffs, Paul averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 41.8 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from the three-point line and 50 percent from the free-throw line.