If the latest reports are true, then John Wall’s time with the Los Angeles Clippers is over.

Whatever happens on or before the February 9 trade deadline, it appears the Clippers have no plans of keeping Wall, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently if the LA franchise is unable to move him before the deadline, they plan to buy him out instead.

“John Wall’s tenure with the Clippers is nearing an end, league sources say,” Stein reported. “Sources say the Clippers are still trying to trade Wall before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer but are expected to buy out the former All-Star if no deal develops.”

John Wall has been sidelined since mid-January due to injury, and the Clippers have explored potentially dealing him in recent weeks in a bid to bolster their frontcourt. They have also made it no secret that they are in the market for a new playmaker.

It is unknown if the Clippers can actually move him, but it is worth noting that they have been linked for a potential move for recently traded Russell Westbrook should he reach a buyout with the Utah Jazz. That is already a big sign that Wall is no longer part of the team’s plan for the future.

Wall appeared on track to a resurgent season with the Clippers, averaging 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 34 games (three starts). Unfortunately, he just couldn’t catch a break when it comes to injuries.

For now, the LA faithful will have to wait and see what will happen by the deadline. If Wall ends up getting bought out, there should still be several teams interested in hi, especially if he can show he is healthy.