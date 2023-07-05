The Golden State Warriors almost certainly won't trade for Damian Lillard, but their offseason is potentially being affected by the superstar's trade request. The Warriors have been closely linked to Dario Saric in 2023 NBA free agency. A new report suggests that Saric could be waiting to see how the Damian Lillard trade talks play out before signing with the Warriors or the Miami Heat.

Miami is Lillard's preferred destination, and the Heat trying to make a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Miami has indicated to players that it isn't signing any veteran-minimum free agents at the moment, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. The Heat are seemingly waiting to execute a Lillard trade before making any additional moves. Despite the Warriors' interest in him, Saric “could be involved with Miami” depending on the team's pursuit of Lillard, Fischer reports.

The Blazers could take their time in finding the best Lillard trade, given the Heat's unimpressive offer. Miami might need a third team to get involved in order for Portland to receive what it considers an acceptable trade package. It could lead Saric to sign with the Warriors instead of extending his free agency further into the summer when the Heat might finally be ready to offer him a contract.

Saric could provide the Warriors with frontcourt and shooting depth. Saric averaged 6.4 points per game and shot 39.1% from 3-point range last season between the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State has not re-signed forward JaMychal Green in free agency. Guard Cory Joseph has been the one notable Warriors' free agency addition. Golden State also traded for Chris Paul and re-signed Draymond Green.