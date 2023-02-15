The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t just looking at D’Angelo Russell as a short-term fix in their pursuit of a playoff spot. They want him to be their point guard of the future.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that LA is keen on signing their former second-overall pick to an extension this summer when he becomes a free agent:

“I think their hope is there’s a way to do either a new contract or an extension with D’Angelo Russell,” Woj said onGet Up (9:45 mark).

The Lakers traded for D’Lo last week in a three-team deal which ultimately landed them Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as well from the Utah Jazz. Russell’s time with the Minnesota Timberwolves looked to be coming to an end and needless to say, it did.

While the front office wants to keep Russell around, this feels like an all too familiar road. Los Angeles drafted him out of Ohio State back in 2015 but he only spent two seasons in Southern California before getting shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Russell explained last week why he’s capable of living up to expectations this time around:

“I’m a grown man now. I’m not a child,” Russell said. “I’m just excited to showcase it.”

In two games thus far, he’s averaging 15.5 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game. Russell has yet to play with LeBron James, who is sidelined with a foot injury. He could suit up on Wednesday against the Pelicans, though.

There is no question D’Angelo Russell will be a much better fit alongside Bron and Anthony Davis than Russell Westbrook was. Russell is a 36% shooter from long-range lifetime. That says it all. And by the sounds of it, he’ll have lots of time to make it work with the two Lakers superstars.