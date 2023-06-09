Ever since the Phoenix Suns announced that they will be waiving Chris Paul, the rumors have been swirling around the NBA for his next destination. Now there is a belief that a sign-and-trade possibility with the Los Angeles Lakers for D'Angelo Russell could be a possibility, that is if the Suns take interest, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“Russell is known to be close friends with Booker. Plus, the Lakers are said to be exploring similar sign-and-trade possibilities with Russell. For Los Angeles and Phoenix, losing Russell by free agency or waiving Paul would sacrifice a $30 million salary slot that feels all the more precious while staring down a daunting new second tax apron in the league’s upcoming collective bargaining agreement. These decisions are not ones to make on a whim, and that’s why Phoenix and Paul have begun discussing different alternatives roughly three weeks before free agency begins.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is by no means any confirmation that these talks have begun, but it is certainly a route both teams could consider. Chris Paul and the Suns have begun discussions in regards to the best route for both parties pretty far in advance of NBA free agency beginning, so it would not be out of the question for this scenario to be brought up between the two.

Whether the Suns try and go get D'Angelo Russell from the Lakers or not, they and Chris Paul will certainly be trying to do whatever they can to benefit both the organization and the veteran point guard. Only time will tell if any of the rumors around the NBA offseason turn out to be true later this summer.