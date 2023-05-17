A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Doc Rivers is not affiliated with any team at the moment following his dismissal from his job as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. However, that doesn’t mean he’s reached the end of the road of his coaching career in the NBA. He still wants to be a head coach, with league sources telling Chris Haynes of TNT that Rivers remains interested in being a mentor to a team.

“Doc Rivers still has a desire to continue coaching in the NBA if the right opportunity presented itself, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.”

Doc Rivers and the Sixers parted ways shortly after Philadelphia got ousted in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The Sixers looked as though they were on the verge of securing a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals when they went up in the Celtics series 3-2 after five games, but they shockingly struck out in their two chances to eliminate Boston. Their Game 7 loss at TD Garden turned out to be the final straw for Doc Rivers’ time in Philadelphia, with the Sixers making the decision to fire him shortly thereafter.

As frustrating as it was for Doc Rivers to see his time in Philly end, there is always a chance for him to get back into coaching. He is one of the most experienced and winningest coaches of his generation with over 1,000 regular-season wins under his belt, so he can expect teams to at least kick the tires on him.