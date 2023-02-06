The Dallas Mavericks finally traded for a superstar talent to pair with Luka Doncic on Sunday. The team dealt Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, one unprotected first-round pick in 2029, and two second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for point guard Kyrie Irving. Dallas now boasts one of the most gifted scoring backcourts in the history of the game with Doncic and Irving.

While there’s no denying the all-world talent that Irving is, the move is far from risk-free for the Mavs, considering how his stops in Boston and Brooklyn ended. And league executives are reportedly wondering if the trade for Irving will lead to Doncic’s departure from Dallas, per a recent article from The Athletic’s John Hollinger:

“However, the second, deeper possibility every front office will be whiteboarding, is what happens with Luka Doncic. Even before this trade happened, execs I talked to on my road trip this past week, who were given anonymity so they could speak freely, were openly wondering if adding Irving could create a last-straw type situation that ends up pushing Doncic to seek the exits … much as happened with James Harden in Brooklyn.”

Luka Doncic, 23, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Mavericks organization. He’s averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 47 appearances this season. Doncic is scoring the ball incredibly efficiently from the field for being such a high-volume scorer — his current 50.4% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.