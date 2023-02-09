It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers attempted to lure Kyrie Irving to Hollywood before the enigmatic point guard ended up with the Dallas Mavericks. At this point, they have no other choice but to move on as the NBA trade deadline draws closer and closer. According to reports, LA may have now turned its attention to Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet.

There is some belief in league circles that the Raptors could be sellers ahead of the deadline. Toronto could choose to blow it up by cashing in on their stars, and VanVleet has now popped up as a legitimate trade candidate for them. The fact that the one-time All-Star is expected to decline his player option for the 2023-24 season makes him a flight risk for Toronto, which is why they’re likely considering moving him now while they still can.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reports that the Lakers, among other teams, have already “registered interest” in VanVleet. He’s no Kyrie Irving, but FVV does have the cache to make him a very respectable trade acquisition for LA at the deadline. He could enter free agency this summer, though, so this is a major consideration for any team that is willing to trade for him.

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers will have a lot of competition for Fred VanVleet. The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers have long been considered as suitors for the Raptors star, while the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves have likewise been linked to the 28-year-old.