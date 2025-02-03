Nothing will come close to the trade that sent Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Miami Heat's decision with Jimmy Butler looms large as well ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, and the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have held exploratory talks with Miami regarding a deal.

“The Grizzlies, for example, have held exploratory talks with Miami about Butler, but those interactions haven't gone far,” The Athletic reports. “According to league sources, the Heat asked about Memphis' young players, which the Grizzlies rebuffed.”

The Grizzlies have thrived this year in large part due to their depth, even though Ja Morant has dipped a bit this season in performance and also missed time due to injury. It is understandable for Memphis not to want to deal from arguably its biggest strength. The Athletic reports that Memphis has not made an official offer for Butler, and is hesitant to part with promising young players or draft picks of consequence.

The fact that Butler has been suspended three times and the Heat are almost inevitably going to trade him could lead to them not having much leverage. The Athletic reports that a hypothetical Butler package would include matching salaries and not much more. For the Grizzlies, a mix of Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia and John Konchar is a possible package that would head to Miami.

It has been reported in the past that Butler would not want to end up with the Grizzlies. However, the Heat are in control here and could be motivated to just take the best deal. The benefit that the Grizzlies could be to the Heat is that they could help Miami open up cap room in 2026, which is a priority for the organization in a Butler trade, according to The Athletic.

It will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies end up being the team to acquire Butler, or if he is dealt elsewhere before Thursday's deadline.