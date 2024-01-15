The Atlanta Hawks might consider packaging De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela along with Dejounte Murray in a trade.

Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks have had an extraordinarily rough go of it as of late. Although Murray's counting stats have actually been quite impressive over the last couple of weeks, the Hawks have been freefalling down the Eastern Conference, as the team currently sits outside of the playoff picture altogether following a home thrashing at the hands of the Washington Wizards.

The team's struggles have opened up rampant speculation that a trade might be in store for the franchise, particularly one involving Murray, who would figure to provide a great boost for several teams across the league more suited to compete for a championship than Atlanta. Now, those rumors have gotten a bit of fuel dumped on them, as the team is now considering both center Clint Capela and small forward De'Andre Hunter in a potential trade package centered around Murray, per John Hollinger of The Athletic (per Evan Sidery on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter).

The regression of both Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter is a big reason why the Hawks haven't gotten anywhere near the historic heights they reached during the 2021 Playoffs, when Trae Young led the team within two games of the NBA Finals. Since then, two straight first round exits, combined with this season's ineptitude, have left the Hawks with more questions than answers.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see these rumors continue to heat up as the trade deadline fast approaches. In the meantime, Atlanta next takes the floor on January 15 against the San Antonio Spurs.