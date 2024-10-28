Los Angeles Clippers veteran forward P.J. Tucker has been in a bind lately. Tucker hasn't played for the Clippers and wants a change in scenery. Recently, Los Angeles granted Tucker and his representative permission to find a trade, allowing them to forward a new home. However, with Tucker making $11.5 million this season, facilitating trade for a 39-year-old veteran at the tail end of his career seems impossible. That's why, despite being linked to NBA contenders the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers, Tucker won't end up with any of the teams above through a trade. Instead, for any rumors to come true, it will have to go through other means for Tucker.

For Tucker to sign with a title contender with playing time available, he'll have to seek a trade with a team with the cap space to take on his contract. That way, the NBA team with salary room can buy out his contract. That frees Tucker to sign with a contender. Since his contract is lower than the league's full $12.8 million mid-level exception for non-taxpaying teams, there would be no restrictions for apron teams to sign Tucker after a buyout and clearing waivers. It's tricky, but there's a way forward for Tucker to go where he prefers.

Who could help P.J. Tucker escape the Clippers?

The Utah Jazz are an NBA team that could help facilitate a Tucker trade with the Clippers. Utah wants to start finding more playing time for its stable of young guards, making swingman Jordan Clarkson the odd man out. The Jazz also aren't ready to contend and could do right by Clarkson by sending him to the Clippers. On paper, a trade between Los Angeles and Utah that helps find Tucker a new home could look like this:

Clippers receive: Jordan Clarkson

Jazz receive: P.J. Tucker, Kobe Brown, 2030 second-round pick (Via Clippers)

From there, the Jazz can buy out Tucker's contract and get a young, promising forward in Brown and a draft pick for their troubles. This wouldn't be the first time Utah helped Los Angeles in a similar scenario with moving on from Russell Westbrook. That move helped the Clippers sign Kris Dunn. Regarding trade proposals, Los Angeles might not find a better deal. If they can't trade him, Los Angeles would agree to their buyout as he plays for another team. They'll be forced to eat his salary while he's not on the roster, which would be a bitter pill.