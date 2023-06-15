Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal has been a part of trade rumors recently as teams prepare for both the NBA Draft and NBA free agency. The Miami Heat are one team that has been linked to Bradley Beal, and fortunately for Miami, Beal would be more than happy to accept a trade to South Beach, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Miami Heat are already widely regarded as the favorites to win the trade sweepstakes for Beal — largely because Beal, possessing the NBA's only active full no-trade clause in his contract, will have so much say in where he goes. The Heat are believed to be high on Beal's list of preferred destinations if it is indeed time, as it appears, to move on from the only team he has ever known.”

Bradley Beal to the Miami Heat would definitely shake up the NBA, and if the rumors are true, it would make the Heat the most likely favorite to take the East next year. The Heat went all the way to the NBA Finals this year without much expectation to do so, so adding Beal to a team that already proved they can go as far as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo take them is a scary thought.

Trade rumors around Beal will be swirling for the rest of the offseason until it looks like he inevitably gets traded. His time with the Wizards is seemingly coming to an unceremonious end, as Beal was never able to win in DC. If he gets traded to the Heat, he will certainly have a better chance of making a deep postseason run for the first time in his career.