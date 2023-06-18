The Bradley Beal sweepstakes are heating up, with the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns rumored to be the frontrunners. The Heat are trying to land Beal without including Tyler Herro, but even if they do that, they apparently might not stop there. Miami could then look to trade Herro in another deal, per Matt Moore of Action Network. The same thing could be said of Duncan Robinson.

The teams are looking to get a deal done as soon as possible, with Damian Lillard potentially requesting a trade that would throw off the entire market. Though right now, Lillard is holding firm in Portland.

The Wizards are said to be adamant about the inclusion of Robinson in the deal, according to Moore, but Herro is currently not in Miami's offer. Robinson saw a large resurgence in the NBA Playoffs after being temporarily benched earlier in the year. He set the record for most playoff 3-pointers by a Miami Heat player, passing LeBron James in a third of the total games.

Herro was at times a critical piece for the Heat, before injuring his hand in the first series of the playoffs. He attempted to suit up and become available for the team during the NBA Finals, but couldn't quite get back into playing shape in time and didn't play in Game 5 as the Denver Nuggets took home a championship.

While Herro is just 23 years old and can score, Miami acquiring Beal would give them a super-charged version of the young guard. The Heat could look to trade Herro for help in other areas of the roster, though keeping him around wouldn't be a bad idea either given the team's offensive struggles throughout the regular season and in the NBA Finals. Plus, it's unclear if Gabe Vincent and Max Strus will be back in free agency.