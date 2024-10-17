Whether the Los Angeles Lakers are in ‘win-now' mode or not is subject to debate, but regardless of how things are going early in the upcoming NBA season, it appears Rob Pelinka will stand pat.

After an offseason in which the team did not make many moves, but reportedly not for a lack of trying, the Lakers enter the 2024-25 season with somewhat hazy ambitions. Some believe the team, which still has LeBron James and Anthony Davis, should try to push all of its proverbial chips in and shoot for a championship. Others think playing the long game and focusing on the development of the likes of Max Christie, Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James — even if it means sacrificing any chance at a title in the short term — is the way to go for the Lakers.

However you feel, it seems that Pelinka, who has been the Lakers' general manager since 2017, is determined to get a good, long look at his current team before shaking up the roster, according to ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin.

“Outside help isn't on the way, either, as sources close to the situation echo Pelinka's sentiment that the Lakers would play 30 or so games before seriously considering any big changes — injuries notwithstanding,” Irwin wrote.

Lakers enter season with new head coach, much of the same roster

If Pelinka decides that moves need to be made, the likeliest of the current crop of players to be traded is D'Angelo Russell, who was nearly moved last season in exchange for then-Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. Russell, 28, exercised his player option this offseason, ensuring he will earn $18.7 million for the upcoming season regardless if he finishes the year in purple and gold.

The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season with a 47-35 record, good enough for the seventh seed. After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In to secure a spot in the postseason, though, Los Angeles suffered another playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, who similarly eliminated the Lakers in 2023.

After the season, head coach Darvin Ham was fired. In two years as the Lakers' coach, Ham had recorded a regular-season record of 90 wins and 74 losses, reached the Western Conference Finals in 2023, and won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament (now called the NBA Cup) in December.

In his place is first-time coach JJ Redick, who played 15 seasons in the NBA and had become one of the most popular NBA media personalities since his retirement in 2021. Much will be made of Redick's first season as a coach considering the only experience he has in the profession is coaching his son's youth basketball team.

The Lakers are set to open their regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at home vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.