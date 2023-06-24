The Boston Celtics ultimately agreed to a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards. However, prior to the trade, another team was reportedly expected to make a run at adding Porzingis, per Marc Stein's of The Stein Line.

According to Stein, various teams expected the Utah Jazz to try to sign Porzingis if Boston didn't trade for him and he declined his player option with the Wizards. One would imagine Utah would have endure plenty of competition in the potential Porzingis free agency sweepstakes had the Celtics trade never came to fruition.

Porzingis is fresh off a strong season with Washington. He averaged 23.2 points per game on 49.8 percent field goal and 38.5 percent three-point shooting. Kristaps Porzingis is more than just a scorer though, as he offers strong defense in the post. He recorded 1.5 blocks per contest this past season to go along with just under one steal per game. Additionally, he reeled in 8.4 rebounds per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Wizards could have decided to run it back with Porzingis and Bradley Beal, but they opted to trade both players. They are clearly preparing to enter a rebuild.

As for the Jazz rumor, Utah would have made sense as a landing destination for Porzingis. The Jazz displayed potential this past season, but are still a few key pieces away from building a legitimate contender. Porzingis could have helped them reach a new level.

Nevertheless, Kristaps Porzingis is ready to join the Celtics and do everything he can to help them win an NBA championship.