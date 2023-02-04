Kyrie Irving made waves once more, but this time, it’s for taking a page out of his Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant’s playbook. Irving, the mercurial point guard, requested a trade from the Nets – threatening to leave for nothing in free agency if they decide to keep him in town. As a result, plenty of teams have expressed interest in trading for the talented, if polarizing, point guard. But count out the Philadelphia 76ers among Irving’s prospective suitors.

Per Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Sixers “will not be making any Kyrie Irving inquiries” since the organization “doesn’t have any interest” in the 30-year old point guard’s services.

It stands to reason that the Sixers’ current point guard, James Harden, is not Irving’s biggest fan. Harden had a few issues with the Nets back then, one of those being his reported discontent with Irving’s vaccine-related absences at the time.

While the Sixers won’t run into the same issues with Kyrie Irving anymore should they decide to trade for him, it doesn’t look like the shrewdest move for them anyway to rock the boat. At the moment, the Sixers are rolling, and they are looking like one of the most legitimate title contenders in the NBA at the moment.

Moreover, the Sixers’ guard situation looks set for the foreseeable future, with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and even Shake Milton around to strengthen their backcourt. Simply put, the gulf in talent between Irving and the Sixers’ other guards may not be too huge to warrant a trade that could end up disrupting their locker room harmony.