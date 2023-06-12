NBA free agency hasn't even gotten underway yet, but everyone is wondering where Kyrie Irving will end up this offseason. After getting dealt to the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline last season before contributing to their late season collapse, everyone has been trying to figure out what Irving's next move will be now that he's set for free agency.

Rumors have been swirling around Irving dating back to last offseason when he tried to force his way to the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving has already been rumored to be trying to find a way to team up with LeBron James again, while also being tied to the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets. However, despite all the rumors floating around, Chris Haynes seems to believe that Irving will land back with the Mavs when all is said and done this offseason.

On “#thisleague UNCUT”, @ChrisBHaynes says that he believes Kyrie Irving will stay with the Mavs & it would take a “real hangup” in negotiations for that to change However he thinks by next week there will be some more teams that express interest in KI.https://t.co/ITFvKwXN24 — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) June 12, 2023

Kyrie Irving hasn't exactly said whether or not he wants to stick in Dallas, but given how he wants James to leave the Lakers to join the Mavs, it seems like a possibility he hasn't ruled out just yet. But with all the ties to different teams across the league, and given how poorly Dallas performed once Irving arrived, it doesn't seem like a sure bet to declare the Mavs the winner in the Irving sweepstakes just yet.

Everybody knows that Irving is a bit of a loose-cannon, so we really won't know where he is going to end up for sure until he puts pen to paper on his new contract. But with all the rumors linking Irving to different teams in the league, it sounds like a return to the Mavs may still be the most likely outcome here.