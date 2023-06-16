The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly plan to pursue Chris Paul if the veteran guard ends up being waived by the Phoenix Suns. However, that puts D'Angelo Russell's future with the team in question as he enters free agency.

Apparently, though, the Lakers are also interested in keeping Russell to have him form what could be a lethal backcourt with CP3, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources,” Buha wrote.

Nonetheless, the Lakers might only be interested in doing so if the price is right. D'Angelo Russell is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it might be difficult for the Purple and Gold to keep him if he ends up asking for too much.

If the Lakers can bring him back for a slightly above market value deal that is still team-friendly, then it could be a win-win scenario for both sides.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Previously, Buha reported that it might be an overpay if LA ends up shelling out $22 to $24 million annually for Russell. Overall, a salary in the range of $18 million to $20 million could be feasible for the team.

“I think Los Angeles can squeeze Russell closer to the $18 million to $20 million range annually,” Buha wrote. “The difference between Russell at $18 million and Russell at $25 million annually could be consequential. If Russell performed better in the postseason, this would be a different conversation. But on multiple nights, he was the Lakers' fifth- or sixth-best player behind James, Davis, Reaves, Hachimura and sometimes even Schroder.”

It remains to be seen what the Lakers end up doing with Russell. A sign-and-trade to other teams to get back some value for him is also on the table, though it's clear they want to bring him back if their finances allow it.

For now, fans can only wait and see. Depending if they can land Chris Paul, there might be more motivation for Rob Pelinka and co. to keep Russell to help bring stability on their point guard play.