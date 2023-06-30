Damian Lillard rocked the basketball world earlier in the offseason when he said he was headed to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dame was only joking around when he made that loaded declaration, but at the same time, you can't really blame LA fans for dreaming of a Big 3 scenario featuring Lillard, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

In truth, the odds of the Lakers landing Dame are small to none. As such, it seems that they have now turned their attention to one of Lillard's Blazers teammate in Cam Reddish, who is set to become a free agent within the next 24 hours:

“A couple names I’ve heard linked to the Lakers are Cam Reddish and Yuta Watanabe,” said NBA insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic on a recent podcast appearance (h/t Stone Hansen of Upside Swings).

Reddish arrived in Portland in the middle of the recently-concluded season as part of a four-team trade with the New York Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Philadelphia 76ers. He's going to be out of contract now, and it seems that he has piqued the Lakers' interest.

Buha also notes that another name to watch for the Lakers is Yuta Watanabe of the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-9 small forward is also set to enter free agency and he could be an affordable wing option for the salary-strapped Lakers.

A lot of other names are currently being linked to LA, and surely, it's going to be a very busy next few days for the Lakers.