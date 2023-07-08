The Dallas Mavericks have had an aggressive offseason so far as they look to build a championship contender around stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The number one priority for the Mavs was to re-sign Kyrie Irving and they accomplished that right away. They brought back Dwight Powell to beef up their frontline and they brought back Seth Curry to strengthen their three-point shooting. They pulled off a sign and trade for Grant Williams and tried to go after Matisse Thybulle, but the Portland Trail Blazers matched Thybulle's offer sheet. But amid all the free agency moves, the Mavs may have to part with fan favorite Theo Pinson as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reports that, “The Mavericks, I'm told, have indeed likely moved on from Theo Pinson. The free agent swingman, as things stand entering summer league, is not expected back in Dallas as part of the many changes anticipated to the Luka Doncic/Irving supporting cast.” Stein added that trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and either trading or cutting JaVale McGee are expected to be the Mavs final moves of the offseason.

Theo Pinson first joined the Mavs during the 2021-22 season when they signed him to a pair of 10-day contracts. Following his second 10-day contract, the Mavs signed to him to a two-way contract. He re-signed with the Mavs on a standard deal in the 2022 offseason. Although Pinson never cracked the Mavs rotation, his presence on the bench and in the locker room was invaluable and he quickly became a fan-favorite. He first broke into the NBA as an undrafted free agent with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018. He played with the Nets for two seasons before the cut him and he was claimed by the New York Knicks. He spent one season with the Knicks before joining the Mavs.