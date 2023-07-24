Now that pretty much all of the big-fish free agents have signed with teams at this point, it's the dog days of the offseason. But that doesn't mean general managers across the league aren't still working to find avenues to improve their rosters. And two teams in particular — the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons — have reportedly held trade talks recently.

A recent rumor provided an eye-opening update on the trade talks between the Pistons and the Mavericks, per an article from NBA analyst Marc Stein's substack:

“Recent trade talks between Detroit and Dallas, I'm told, were sparked by the Pistons' determination to ease a backcourt logjam by trading Killian Hayes and gained little traction.

While the Mavericks are indeed among the teams with a longstanding interest in acquiring Detroit's Bojan Bogdanović, their trade priority at this point of the offseason is still believed to be an upgrade at center. The Pistons have been seeking no less than a future first-round pick for Bogdanović for months.”

Bojan Bogdanović, 34, has played nine years in the NBA for five different teams and one as a member of the storied Detroit Pistons franchise. He averaged a career-high 21.6 points to go along with 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks, 2.3 turnovers, and 1.9 personal fouls per game across 59 appearances with the Pistons during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The 6-foot-7 forward shot the ball with excellent efficiency from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Bojan Bogdanović's 41.1% three-point percentage was the third-highest of his entire pro career.