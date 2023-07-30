Former Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is one of the better free agents still available on the market, and although the Dallas Mavericks were reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old, that no longer seems to be the case.

“I know there were some recent reports that Jaylen Nowell from Minnesota is a potential target. I was actually told the Mavericks are not really in that race at this point,” NBA insider Marc Stein said over the weekend.

“So, to this point, I would scratch Nowell as a target for the Mavericks, at least that's what I was told.”

Nowell averaged a career-high 10.8 points per game on 45 percent shooting for the Timberwolves last season, but isn't expected to re-sign with the team this offseason.He played college basketball for the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference, and was named the conference's player of the year in 2019.

The Seattle native was selected by the Timberwolves in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft and played four seasons with the organization.

Stein also reports that Dallas would “love if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks.”

The NBA insider suggests that a trade could materialize if a third team were willing to get involved. The Mavs have significant interest in Capela, who averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season for the Hawks, his sixth consecutive campaign in which he averaged a double-double.

That being said, it looks like Jaylen Nowell will remain on the NBA's free agent board into August.