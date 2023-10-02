The Toronto Raptors have all kinds of question marks to figure out and even popped up in the Damian Lillard trade rumors. But one of the biggest questions entering the 2023-2024 NBA season is what will happen with OG Anunoby. He was a rumored piece in a potential Lillard trade, but nothing materialized as the Milwaukee Bucks came in and landed the Portland Trail Blazers star.

So, where does everything stand? NBA Insider Marc Stein has the latest intel on the Anunoby front:

‘The Raptors were indeed among the genuine suitors for Lillard, but they obviously did not trade O.G. Anunoby to Portland to actually acquire him. The belief nonetheless persists leaguewide that Anunoby will continue to rebuff any extension attempts from the Raptors ($117 million over four seasons is the most Toronto can offer) to play out this season and proceed to free agency next summer.'

So, all signs point to both Pascal Siakam and Anonoby playing out this season and entering free agency in the summer of 2024. If neither player agrees to a deal, that appears to be the reality, although there's a chance teams call on one or both of them at the trade deadline.

OG Anunoby, the Raptors first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, is coming off a strong year where he averaged 16.8 PPG with five rebounds and a pair of assists, so there is no doubt he will be highly sought-after if he does hit the open market.

If the Raptors can't make a deal with Anonoby, the reality is that this could very well be his final season with the franchise.