Pascal Siakam was intentional about his desired trade destinations.

Before his trade to the Indiana Pacers, Pascal Siakam was engulfed in NBA trade rumors. The ex-Raptors forward was linked with multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors. Golden State reportedly had an interest in Siakam, but he was allegedly not fond of the idea of staying with the Dubs.

Pascal Siakam was rumored to have a clear preference for the team he wanted to go to

A Senior NBA Writer reported Siakam's grim interest in staying in San Francisco long term if he was traded to Golden State:

“The Warriors were interested. I don't think he was excited about anything past this season with them,” Sam Amick of The Athletic said, per Evan Sidery.

Siakam reportedly had his sights set on going to the Pacers. It would make sense given Indiana's ascent up the Eastern Conference. Moreover, playing with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton had to be enticing to a dominant forward like Siakam.

Still, seeing the ex-Raptors forward in the Dubs' legendary lineup would have been exciting.

At 35 years old, Stephen Curry is still one of the best scorers and shooters in the league, although his squad has taken a step back during the 2023-24 season.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging a career-low in points per game. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson is having his worst offensive production since the 2013-14 season. Still, the Dubs have what it takes to turn the season around, and Siakam would have swiftly aided the task.

Nevertheless, Golden State sits at 12th in the Western Conference standings. Siakam likely wanted to go to a team with a better record. It could also be the case that he wanted to play with a younger team or less former All-Stars.

Either way, now that NBA trade rumors for Pascal Siakam have slowed, he looks to help push the Pacers over the hump in their quest to make a deep playoff run.