Just like ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, many teams are wondering what the Toronto Raptors are going to do this offseason after missing the playoffs. Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. and Jakob Poeltl are all set to be free agents, while Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have been in trade rumors. Will the Raptors blow it up or simply look to retool after hiring Darko Rajakovic as head coach?

Naturally, there are teams interested in trading for Siakam and Anunoby. Matt Moore of Action Network has some new intel on the situation, suggesting Toronto is “frustrating to deal with” and that “Siakam may be easier to deal with than Anunoby.”

“Speaking of Anunoby, there is a growing sense among executives who have called the Raptors (albeit with some caution) that Pascal Siakam may be easier to deal with than Anunoby currently,” Moore writes. One savvy executive did mention that he felt that was a means to judge market value if and when the Raptors do decide to trade Anunoby. However, it’s fair to say front offices are pretty worn out on the attempts by Toronto to get “blood from a stone” as one executive put it at the deadline in any deal. Multiple sources have described the Raptors as frustrating to deal with. So why keep calling? “There are only 29 teams to work with.”

Siakam currently has one year left on his contract worth nearly $38 million before hitting free agency in 2024. Anunoby is set to make $18.6 million in 2023-24 before a 2024-25 player option worth just under $20 million, which he will likely decline, effectively giving both players expiring contracts next season. There has been quite a bit of trade interest in Anunoby over the last year or so, but Toronto has had a high asking price. Moore mentions the Sacramento Kings as a prime Anunoby suitor, and other reports suggest the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers could make a play for him.

There wasn't as much noise about a Siakam trade this past season, but now that's starting to pick up. The Atlanta Hawks reportedly have some interest, while the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets could be options as well if the Raptors are looking to move up in the draft.

Will a deal finally get done for one or both of these Raptors? Stay tuned.