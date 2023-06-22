The Toronto Raptors are in the midst of a huge offseason as the 2023 NBA Draft approaches on Thursday night in New York City. Rumors are that the Raptors have been linked to as many as three teams in a potential trade of their No. 13 pick in the NBA Draft; those three teams are the Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, and Golden State Warriors, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“[Toronto] has held discussions with Orlando to jump from No. 13 to No. 11, sources said, while the Raptors have also called teams like Golden State at No. 19 and Brooklyn with picks Nos. 21 and 22 about sliding down the board.”

There is no doubt going to be some action on the trade front during the 2023 NBA Draft, so it would come as no surprise to see the Raptors get involved. The recent rumors around the NBA indicate that the Raptors might be trying to retain their main core and a trade in the NBA Draft could easily be to get a piece that supplements the duo of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Fred VanVleet is back on the Raptors next year after declining his player option and hitting NBA free agency. Still, recent reports suggest that the Raptors have a ‘big money' offer out for VanVleet and are trying to resign him.

Gary Trent Jr also opted in on Tuesday and has the Raptors trending towards primarily trying to stay put with their roster. Nevertheless, be weary during the NBA Draft in case the Raptors pull the trigger on a trade with either the Warriors, Magic, or Nets.