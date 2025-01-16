The New Orleans Pelicans have been a trainwreck so far in the 2024-25 NBA season, currently sitting with the worst record in the Western Conference at 10-32. A combination of injuries, poor roster construction, and regression from some starting players have left Willie Green and company searching for answers as the season passes its midway point, and there is understandably rampant speculation that the Pelicans could look to be sellers on the NBA trade market this year.

Recently, former NBA champion Richard Jefferson took to the Road Trippin' podcast to break down why he thinks New Orleans has a treasure trove of assets they could part ways with at the deadline next month.

“New Orleans has nine players that any playoff team would love on their roster,” said Jefferson. “They’ve got seven players in New Orleans that if they were to ship them to certain teams, it would change the trajectory. If the Lakers would get Dejounte Murray what they would look like.”

Jefferson then listed another example of a player he thinks has significant value on the market.

“They’re not giving up Trey (Murphy), but CJ McCollum, think about it,” said Jefferson. “There’s so many teams that can use so many players and there’s actually a bunch of teams that should be looking in other directions of like, yeah this is over. It’s over in New Orleans, it’s over.”

What should the Pelicans do?

The Pelicans indeed have several “name brand” players on their roster, including most notably Zion Williamson, who just recently returned from an extended injury absence.

New Orleans also has players like CJ McCollum, as Jefferson referenced, in addition to Herb Jones and Brandon Ingram, each of whom could be of some interest to teams looking to add wing depth.

It's unclear if New Orleans would look to part ways with Dejounte Murray just six months after acquiring him from the Atlanta Hawks. The team also has to navigate the fact that some of their contracts, particularly Ingram's, wouldn't necessarily be categorized as team friendly.

However, if one thing has been made abundantly clear through the first 42 games of this season, it's that a major change is needed in New Orleans.