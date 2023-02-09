Late Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets agreed to a trade that shifted the balance of power in the NBA. The Suns sent Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and four unprotected first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for superstar forward Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren. And despite the fact that Bridges and Johnson have only been a member of the Nets for a few hours, at least one team, the Houston Rockets, has inquired to see if the two wings are available via trade, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Kelly Iko:

“The Houston Rockets are among the teams kicking the tires on the possible availability of wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic.”

Mikal Bridges, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and was a big piece of the trade package that sent Durant to Phoenix. He’s averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 56 appearances this season (all starts). Maybe Bridges’ best ability is his availability, as he has yet to sit out a game in the 2022-23 campaign and has never played in fewer than 72 games in a single season.

Meanwhile, Cam Johnson, 26, is in his fourth year in the big leagues. He’s averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 17 games (16 starts) thus far. Johnson is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from the field and behind the three-point arc, even by his standards. His current 47.4% field-goal percentage and 45.5% three-point percentage are both the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.