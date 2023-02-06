The Detroit Pistons are reportedly one of the biggest wild cards on the market ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, with conversations continuing to escalate surrounding swingman Saddiq Bey, along with Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks.

Although the team is not eager to part with any of Bey, Bogdanović or Burks, the Pistons continue to have conversations about all three players ahead of the deadline.

Sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with an abysmal 14-40 record, it would make sense for the Pistons to at least gauge the value each of these players would command in a trade.

“Detroit’s intent on moving a forward has appeared to stay the same over the last month: It is not overly eager to part with Bogdanović, Burks or Bey, though everyone has a price and the Pistons have and will have conversations all the way up until the final minutes before the deadline,” The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III wrote on Sunday.

“Additionally, in talking to people around the league, it does appear that of Bogdanović, Burks and Bey, the latter may be the most gettable. However, a few league sources have recently [said] they would be surprised if Bey is traded.”

Edwards III does consider Saddiq Bey the most “gettable” Piston ahead of the deadline; the 23-year-old first-round draft pick in 2020 will be due for an extension in the summer of 2024.

“I’ve gathered that it’s not a given that the Pistons part with Bey. At 23, he’s already a legit NBA player with room to improve,” Edwards asserts. “There certainly are reasons to hesitate when pondering any potential trades involving Bey, especially given his age, his ability to score in bunches and, despite being a streaky 3-point shooter the last two seasons, he is a respectable threat from distance.”

If the Pistons were to take Bey into restricted free agency in the summer of 2024, it would give the team one more year of true evaluation with a more competitive roster and a healthy Cade Cunningham.

Edwards believes the Detroit front office will not entertain a Saddiq Bey trade unless they are presented with an offer too good to refuse ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.