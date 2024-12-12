Jimmy Butler has been in trade rumors for the entire week, as it was reported that he'd be interested in teams that include the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Golden State Warriors. More recently, the Phoenix Suns were added to that list, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The NBA insider went on X, formerly Twitter, to report the news, and minutes later appeared on NBA Countdown to give a further analysis of the developing story.

“The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State,” Shams wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The problem was that Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, started to deny those rumors and called out Charania on social media.

“Alright listen,” Lee wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullshit because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge..

“I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist.'”

As of now, nobody knows if the rumors are true, but things should start to reveal themselves as the season progresses and the trade deadline gets closer.

Jimmy Butler open to trade from Heat

Apparently, Jimmy Butler is looking to go to a team in win-now mode, and that list shows teams that are definitely in that situation. The problem is whether those teams have what it takes to make a move for Butler and whether they really want him.

The Warriors make the most sense since they have young players and assets that they could give away. Jonathan Kuminga is the big fish and will most likely be involved in any trade, especially since he and the Warriors couldn't agree on a contract extension before the season.

The Warriors can get a veteran who can still play, while the Heat get a young player they can pair with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo for the future. It takes two teams to tango, so if they both agree, it'll be a done deal, but if not, they'll have to try to make things work to their benefit.