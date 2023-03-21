ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Shaquille O’Neal has been conspicuously missing from his usual spot on TNT’s Inside the NBA. His recent post on Twitter explained his absence but arguably raised more questions than answers.

Shaq recently tweeted a photo of himself lying down in a hospital bed, including a caption telling co-hosts Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker that he’s tuning in during his absence.

His supporters and NBA fans in general were obviously concerned with the Hall of Fame center’s well-being. At 51 years old, he’s getting up there in age which brings greater health risks for any human being. But thankfully, TMZ’s latest report claims that Shaq’s hospitalization was for surgery on his injured hip and not for anything too serious.

“Our sources tell us the 51-year-old went under the knife over the weekend to have an issue with his hip corrected — and everything went according to plan. We’re told he’s already on the mend.”

There have been rumors circulating about Shaq’s battle with the ongoing class-action FTX lawsuit he was named in, or lack thereof. He was allegedly evading being served while hiding in his home.

Perhaps Shaq making his stint in the hospital public was a way for him to reduce the noise surrounding his ongoing absence. Whatever the case may be, the NBA community wants nothing more than for the Big Diesel to make a full recovery and get back to trolling Charles Barkley during marquee NBA on TNT contests.