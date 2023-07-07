Although James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers is in serious doubt, general manager Daryl Morey and the front office appear determined to keep the rest of the Sixers' core and even some valuable role players like Paul Reed.

The 2020 second-round pick played sparing but key minutes most of the year and stepped up in a big way while Joel Embiid weathered a knee injury much of the postseason. He recorded a double-double to help close out the Brooklyn Nets and then had another in the TD Garden in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics.

At 24, he comes with a ton of upside. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, though, other teams also see Reed's value. The restricted free agent could be in the middle of a bidding war.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I've been advised to keep an eye on Utah as a team that could furnish an offer sheet to Sixers restricted free agent Paul Reed,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported on his Substack. “Can the Jazz (or any team) assemble an offer sheet that dissuades Philadelphia from matching? The Sixers are said to be intent on retaining Reed.”

We could have ourselves a good ole' fashioned stand off. While the Sixers remain in full control of the situation‌, the Utah Jazz have enough cap space to really tie Morey's hands if they see fit. Reed plays strictly at the basket and is not going to help a team with spacing concerns. He makes his attempts count, however, shooting 59.3 percent from the field last season.

The DePaul product also plays above his 6-foot-9 frame and has likely not even entered his physical prime yet. With NBA free agency winding down, Paul Reed is becoming a hot commodity. Joel Embiid, Philly and the fans would all be resting easier this offseason if the big man comes back.