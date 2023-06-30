The San Antonio Spurs have a bright future ahead of them. Not only did they draft Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, but they also have a young core boasting the likes of Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Malaki Branham to round out the roster. To top it all off, they have a ton of cap space to use on free agents who could, perhaps, aid in the development of their players.

There hasn't been much noise regarding the Spurs' plans in free agency. However, due to their abundance of cap space, not to mention their need for a lead ballhandler who can also be a dangerous scoring threat, they have been linked to breakout Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Due to the Lakers' salary cap restrictions, Austin Reaves will find signing an offer sheet, perhaps with the Spurs, to be in his best interest, as it's the only way for him to make as much money as he could in restricted free agency.

Reaves could certainly slot in as the Spurs' starting point guard, filling out their starting five alongside Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. The potential addition of Reaves should also allow the Spurs to bring Malaki Branham — he of the exquisite floater touch — along more slowly.

Nevertheless, the Lakers still own the right to match any offer Austin Reaves receives, so luring him away from Los Angeles will be close to impossible for any team, including the Spurs. Only Vassell is close to signing an expensive long-term contract extension anyway, so it's not like it's of urgent business for the Spurs to maximize their cap space.