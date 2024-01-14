Spurs rumors claim the team has listed two veteran players on the trade block ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching (February 8) and rumors are buzzing loudly. After the Detroit Pistons made a recent deal, the San Antonio Spurs might be looking to make a trade of their own.

Rumors suggest San Antonio is currently shopping veterans Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman, according to Marc Stein. Both players are on expiring contracts and it makes sense for the Spurs to trade them before the deadline.

“Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman are two veterans that the Spurs have made available before the Feb. 8 deadline — with both players (McDermott at $13.8 million at Osman at $6.7 million) on expiring contracts.”

This isn't the first time San Antonio was rumored to be shopping McDermott. The team considered trading him last season, but ultimately decided to keep him on the roster. With that said, the Spurs are reportedly more likely to trade him this season.

“The Spurs could have traded McDermott last season but decided, in the end, against parting ways. A trade before this season’s deadline, sources say, is much more likely.”

With the Spurs focusing on building around Victor Wembanyama, clearing up cap space is the way to go. On top of that, if San Antonio can acquire more draft capital or prospect players, then the rebuild can be much more efficient.

This season, Doug McDermott is averaging 6.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Cedi Osman is currently averaging 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. The Spurs' best bet might be to deal the two veterans together. However, considering how little of a role they each have on the team right now, the main goal is to likely gain some extra draft capital. But only time will tell if the front office actually makes the move or not.