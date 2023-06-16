The Phoenix Suns have been viewed as a potential Kyle Kuzma suitor during the 2023 NBA free agency. With Kyle Kuzma set to hit the open market, it's looking less and less likely that the forward will end up playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker next season.

Kuzma plans on opting out of his $13 million contract with the Washington Wizards to test free agency. Doing so could end the Suns' hopes of acquiring Kuzma, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Phoenix doesn't have enough cap space to sign the forward in free agency. The Suns' only path to landing Kuzma would be through a sign-and-trade.

The Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets have been connected to Kuzma in free agency, according to Fisher. They are two of the few teams that have available cap space this summer.

League sources who spoke with ClutchPoints said the Suns would be a prime landing spot for Kuzma. Phoenix explored the possibility of acquiring Kuzma before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Instead, the Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and a haul of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant.

The Suns' best chance of making roster upgrades might have to come from trading Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton.

If Kuzma hopes to play for a contender, he might not give much consideration to re-signing with the Wizards. Washington could be headed for a full rebuild, now that the team is working with Bradley Beal to explore trade options.

Kuzma averaged career-highs last season of 21.2 points and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 44.8% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.