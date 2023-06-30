Amid speculation about whether or not he would return to the Dallas Mavericks, recent rumors have painted a fantastical picture of Kyrie Irving meeting up with fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal to discuss them teaming up together with the Phoenix Suns.

In the aftermath, fans around the league weighed in on the idea of a 2K-esque lineup that would place four virtuoso scorers together on one team.

Logically, the addition of Irving seems to be unfeasible unless the Dallas Mavericks were to have interest in a Deandre Ayton-centered sign-and-trade. However, while the Suns would be hard-capped at the first salary tax apron if they were to complete the sign-and-trade, the biggest obstacle for Phoenix would seem to be the one for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers.

Just as with the Lakers, the Mavs have no incentive to help the Suns build a championship-caliber team when they're trying to do the same. Furthermore, even the prospect of landing a player like Ayton doesn't seem to be worth helping Irving get to Phoenix especially with $102 million owed to the big man over three seasons.

To that point, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM radio host John Gambadoro took to Twitter to call foul on the Kyrie-Suns rumors, saying the Suns “are not going to meet” with the eight-time All-Star.

Irving and Durant likely still enjoy a close friendship off-the-court, despite Irving's personal beliefs being a thorn in the side of the Nets while they were teammates. If true, were KD to request a meeting with Irving, he would likely entertain the arrangement out of respect for Durant.

Nonetheless, there still remains very little in the way of a legitimate path for Kyrie to join the Suns, even if he wanted to.