The Philadelphia 76ers have had a disappointing season, but there are just a few games out of the Play-In tournament, and once they get a little bit healthy, things could change. They also have a few players who have impressed them this season, and they're not looking to put them on the trade block. One of those players is Guerschon Yabusele, who has stepped up in his role with the 76ers' frontcourt dealing with injuries.

There have been questions about if Yabusele is on the trade market, but it looks like the 76ers aren't entertaining it, according to Marc Stein.

“Why would Philly even consider parting with a player who has been so productive on a minimum deal when they are only five games out of the No. 6 seed? One source consulted stressed that the Sixers are thrilled with the production they've gotten from Yabusele after bringing him back to the NBA following his Olympic star turn with hosts France,” Stein wrote. “It's one of the few things that has gone right for Joel Embiid and Co.; Yabusele entered Sunday's play averaging 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game and 40.5% shooting from 3-point range … all while earning a shade under $2.1 million this season.”

Yabusele's contract is so small they'd probably have to add a larger contract to any deal to make it work. That alone should discourage the 76ers from trying to trade him.

76ers keeping certain players off trade block

Other than Guerschon Yabusele, the other two players that the 76ers don't want to trade are Kelly Oubre Jr. and Caleb Martin, as they are considered key rotational players for the team. KJ Martin is one player that could be dealt who's on the team, who re-signed with the 76ers on a two-year, $16 million contract. His contract was set up strictly so it could be used in a trade, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Martin’s nearly $8 million salary for this season was designed with potential trade candidates in mind elsewhere around the league sources told HoopsHype. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Caleb Martin also have similar salaries but were both viewed as key rotational pieces heading into the season, and nothing has changed that stance since the start of the season,” Scotto wrote.

There's no question that the 76ers have the talent to make a run, but staying healthy has been one of their biggest problems this season. The hope is that Joel Embiid can begin to play more games, and Paul George can stay healthy as well.