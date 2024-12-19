Jimmy Butler has been on the Golden State Warriors' radar, and it seems to be a mutual interest between the two parties. The Warriors have already upgraded their roster by trading for Dennis Schroder, and there's a chance that they could be looking to make some more changes that don't involve Butler, according to Marc Stein.

“After swiftly addressing its need for a secondary scorer behind Stephen Curry with Sunday's acquisition of Dennis Schröder, Golden State is still evaluating its own center rotation, sources say. The Warriors have famously filled minutes with defensive savant Draymond Green at the five spot,” Stein wrote.

“And while Steve Kerr is known to hold great affinity for Kevon Looney, Golden State's veteran center has garnered plenty of early interest from around the league, sources say, as the Warriors consider whether or not to add another piece to a rotation that also features standout sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis. Before ceding the role back to Looney recently, Jackson-Davis started 18 games this season,” Stein continued.

Looney has been a big part of the Warriors' success through the past few seasons, but Jackson-Davis has shown some flashes while on the court. Green has also started playing more minutes at center, and if they're fine with that rotation, Looney could be the odd man out.

On the other hand, the Warriors could be looking to upgrade their center position with someone who could stretch the floor like Nikola Vucevic, who has also been in trade rumors.

Will the Warriors make more moves to upgrade roster?

It's evident that the Warriors are trying to get better, and acquiring Dennis Schroder was a big move in itself. The guard can either start alongside Stephen Curry, or he can come off the bench and play a sixth-man role. It doesn't seem like they're done adding to their roster either, as they seem to still be one of the top teams interested in Jimmy Butler.

There will have to be a lot of moving parts to get that deal done, and it may require adding Andrew Wiggins to the deal to match the money. Jonathan Kuminga could also be the centerpiece of the deal, especially since the Warriors did not extend him before the season started.

If the Warriors are serious about adding a third star and they believe that Butler is the guy, they're going to be aggressive and do whatever it takes to get a deal done.