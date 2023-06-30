One team, in particular, might present the Los Angeles Lakers with the biggest obstacle in an attempt to keep Dennis Schroder. The Chicago Bulls are viewed as a possible landing spot for Schroder in 2023 NBA free agency. It remains to be seen how hard the Lakers will try to re-sign Schroder for another season.

The Lakers signed Dennis Schroder for the veteran minimum last season. The guard is sure to get a raise this summer, and the latest rumors suggest that the Bulls might be the team that gives it to him. Schroder could re-unite with Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Donovan coached Schroder with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers are limited in what kind of offer they can make to Schroder. Los Angeles has the full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception available. The team might try to split it between Schroder and another player, according to multiple reports. The Lakers could try to keep Schroder with their $4.5 million biannual exception.

If the Bulls sign Schroder, it would likely mean shaking up their backcourt. Recent rumors have suggested that the Bills plan to keep backup guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. There are no indications that DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine are close to being traded soon, despite speculation that Chicago could move one of the two players.

Schroder made $2.6 million in the 2022-2023 season. The 29-year-old proved to be a bargain. In 66 regular-season games, Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. By the end of the Western Conference Finals, Schroder replaced D’Angelo Russell as the Lakers’ most reliable point guard.

Los Angeles has declined to clear salary-cap space in search of a high-priced free agent. The Lakers are planning to re-sign restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, bringing back the core of what was one of the last four teams standing in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.