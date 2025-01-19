The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the deepest rosters in the league, and they have the draft picks and assets to get even deeper. Cam Johnson has been a name flying around the rumor mill for multiple teams, and the Thunder used to be one of those teams. Now, it seems like they'd rather not trade for him, and there isn't any source claiming they're interested at the moment, according to Marc Stein.

“But we've found no credible evidence of Johnson-to-OKC talks … even though such chatter continues to make the rounds,” Stein wrote. “The Thunder, like the Cavaliers, don't want to do anything to disrupt a roster that resides firmly atop its conference. They're also coming off a rather active offseason that featured the acquisitions of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein.

“Adding in a major trade deadline piece would introduce another variable to what already figures to be a looming adjustment period: Oklahoma City's reintegration of Chet Holmgren to Mark Daigneault's lineup. The Thunder announced Friday that Holmgren is making progress in his recovery from a fractured pelvis and will be re-evaluated in three to five weeks.”

It makes sense that the Thunder wouldn't want to mess up what they already have, granted, they have the best record in the Western Conference without one of their best players. Once Holmgren comes back, there's no idea what type of damage the Thunder could do to the rest of the league.

The Thunder have players who can dominate at a high level on both sides of the ball, and that will bode well for them when the postseason arrives. After losing in the second round last year against the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder look like they're ready to get revenge and make it all the way to the NBA Finals this time around.