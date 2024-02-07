The Minnesota Timberwolves have less than two days to make a decision

The Minnesota Timberwolves have proven that they're one of the Western Conference's top contenders this year. Sitting in third place with a 35-16 record, the team continues its fight for the number one seed with a little over two months remaining in the regular season.

Still, their overall performance hasn't stopped them from exploring available options on the trade market. Right now, the Timberwolves are reportedly looking for either a ball handler or another scorer to strengthen the team's second-unit offense, via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

Minnesota currently holds the league's number-one defensive rating at 108.5. They rank fourth in fewest fastbreak points allowed per game (12.9) and second in points in the paint allowed (45.8).

The Timberwolves' quiet bench production

However, offensively, the team lacks bench prowess. As it stands, the Timberwolves only tally 31.3 bench points per game — 23rd in the entire league. Big man Naz Reid has been showing consistency but still, more is needed to back up the Timberwolves' stars.

Additionally, the search for another key bench player may stem from the team's performance in transition. The Wolves tend to slow the pace down, ranking just 28th overall in fastbreak points per game (12.2). While it won't be advisable to change the pace at which the starters play, a faster bench mob could possibly improve the second unit's overall output.

Regardless, the February 8 trade deadline is almost upon the league, and if the Timberwolves want to secure what they're looking for, they have to act fast. It won't be too much of a big issue though. Whether a last-minute deal is executed or not, the Timberwolves have shown that their current roster capable of going up against the best.