With the Miami Heat strongly linked to Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard, it feels imminent for some players that their time in South Beach is about to be over. Tyler Herro is said to be one of them, with Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports saying that the former Kentucky Wildcats star is openly telling people that he's about to be sent away by the Heat via a trade (h/t Naveen Ganglani of Rappler).

“Tyler Herro believes he’s going to get traded… that’s what he’s been telling people, he’s expecting to be traded… everything seems to be leaning towards the Nets more as a legitimate possibility right now.”

"Tyler Herro believes he's going to get traded… that's what he's been telling people, he's expecting to be traded… everything seems to be leaning towards the Nets more as a legitimate possibility right now." – @EthanJSkolnick on the latest @5ReasonsSports/@5OTF_ pic.twitter.com/x4tCjC9X5r — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) July 3, 2023

That is an intriguing approach by Tyler Herro to trade rumors, but perhaps that's just a way for him to manage all the noise he's been hearing this offseason.

Herro was among the key members of the Heat in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, he barely saw action in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, appearing in just a game — in the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks) due to an injury. Despite Herro missing nearly the entire postseason, the Heat successfully navigated their way all the way to an appearance in the 2023 NBA Finals where they finally met a roadblock they couldn't overcome in the form of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Herro has four more years remaining in his current contract, including the 2023-24 NBA season. He signed a four-year deal worth $120 million extension with the Heat in 2022, making him a favorite to be part of a trade package that could send Damian Lillard to Miami.