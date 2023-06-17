The Golden State Warriors dropped some big news on Friday with the announcement of a new general manager in Mike Dunleavy Jr. following the departure of Bob Myers. Heading into the 2023 offseason and the NBA Draft, Dunleavy will have his work cut out for him as he attempts to reshape the Warriors into a championship contender. According to reports, the Warriors have been fielding trade calls from interested teams on a couple of players. With the NBA Draft next week, other reports have the Warriors potentially looking to move up in the draft from No. 19 using Jonathan Kuminga as potential trade chip. But if new reports are to be believed, the Warriors might be looking to move back in the draft and not trade Kuminga as per NBC Sports.

The Warriors reportedly are considering moving back or out of their first-round selection in the upcoming NBA draft https://t.co/SnLT16limp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 16, 2023

If the Warriors do decide to make a trade on draft day, Jonathan Kuminga certainly is one of their best trade chips. Kuminga has played sparingly for the Warriors over the past two seasons and has been out of the rotation in the playoffs. He has a lot of upside though with a versatile skill-set.

This past season, Kuminga averaged 9.9 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He suited up in 67 games including 16 starts in a little over 20 minutes per game. But by playoff time, Kuminga's playing time shrank to only 6.1 minutes per game. Keeping Kuminga is certainly an option but he would probably need a more defined role next season.